QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 62

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 85

Saturday: PM showers & storms, high 84

Sunday: Showers & storms, high 82

Monday: Rain & storms, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got high pressure building into the region, bringing us mainly clear skies and dry conditions as we head into the end of the workweek. Daytime highs on this Thursday are a little warmer, topping out in the lower 80s across Central Ohio. Humidity will also remain in a more comfortable category and wind speeds will be light.

By Friday, temperatures continue to warm to more seasonable highs, topping out in the middle 80s. Sunshine sticks around for Friday, but humidity will start to increase later in the day, feeling a bit sticky at times. Cloud cover increases overnight into Saturday.

I expect we’ll start off dry for the most part on Saturday, with scattered storms arriving during the afternoon and nighttime, with highs topping out in the middle 80s, and feeling much more muggy.

Rain and storms will be likely on Sunday. In areas where rain and storms initiate the earliest, highs will remain in the 70s. Here in the city, highs look to peak in the lower 80s. Sunday will be our wettest day in the forecast, with rain chances decreasing just slightly for Monday, and highs again in the lower 80s.

We will continue to see some isolated showers as we head into the middle of the next workweek.

-McKenna