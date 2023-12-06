QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 31

Thursday: Clearing skies, warmer, high 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 56

Saturday: Rain later, mainly cloudy, high 60

Sunday: Showers, windy, falling temps, morning high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a brisk day again today with temps barely into the 40s this afternoon. We will have another seasonal night tonight with a mix of clouds with low temps dropping to around 30, but with chills in the 20s.

Thursday will start off with some clouds in the morning, but clearing skies expected with temps back to around 50, about a half dozen above normal for this time of the year. Expect a milder start on Friday with lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be a nice, but breezy day with highs into the middle 50s on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Friday night, clouds will increase in our area with temps remaining quite warm in the mid to upper 40s. Expect clouds skies on Saturday with temps pushing into the 50s quickly. We will see temps near 60 on Saturday with breezy conditions and showers turning to likely rain later in the day. Rain will pick up Saturday night with temps near 50 for the low.

The temperature at daybreak on Sunday will likely be the “daytime high” as numbers will begin to fall as the cold front pushes to the east through the morning with scattered showers and windy conditions expected on Sunday.

Winds will relax Sunday night with seasonal temps. Monday will see clearing skies with highs in the upper 30s. Temps will warm a bit early next week back to normal on Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s with sunshine. A few more clouds will return on Wednesday with temps still in the lower 40s.

-Dave