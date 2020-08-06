Warmer temps slowly return, humidity & storms to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 62

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Sunday: Sct’d clouds, isolated pm shower, high 89

Monday: Mixed clouds, sct’d storms later, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another nice day today with temps running below normal again in the upper 70s to near 80. We will see clouds thin out a bit this evening, and will turn partly cloudy overnight tonight with a light north breeze.

Temps will fall back to the upper 60s by midnight with lows dropping to the lower 60s by daybreak tomorrow. We will see sct’d clouds through the day on Friday with temps slightly warmer. We will watch our readings climbing to the upper 70s by lunch with afternoon highs near normal in the lower to middle 80s.

The weekend is looking much better than last weekend, a very Summer-like forecast with highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and some clouds on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer and muggier with highs near 90 with scattered clouds.

On Sunday we could have an isolated shower pop-up late in the day with the humidity starting to ramp up. On Monday we will have a better chance of showers and storms, especially later in the day with highs near 90 again.

Showers and storms are possible again on Tuesday with heat and humidity around and highs close to 90. The slow moving frontal boundary will move in and through on Wednesday. That will give us additional showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday the front will stall out to our south and will give us a few isolated showers again, and more seasonal temps in the middle 80s.

-Dave