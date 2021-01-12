Warmer temps return, and a cold front to bring weekend chill

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds thin for a bit, more clouds late, low 25

Wednesday: Clouds early, thinning clouds later, high 42

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 44

Friday: AM Rain showers mixed wet snow, turning to rain showers, high 39

Saturday: Scattered snow showers, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It was a very gray day today with low clouds that were stubborn to break and go away. This kept our temps in a very narrow window through the day today. We will see our temps fall into the middle 20s overnight tonight with some clearing. Again wind chills will dip into the teens tonight.

I expect more clouds through the morning on Wednesday, but things should start to clear out a bit by late morning to the afternoon. This should allow for temps to push to the lower 40s on Wednesday with mixed clouds.

Thursday clouds will increase again, but temps will be warmer ahead of our next cold front. Temps will top in the middle 40s on Thursday and stay mild Thursday night in the middle 30s. This means that when the front arrives on Friday morning it will arrive as mostly cold rain.

We could have some wet snow mixed in with the rain, but as temps rise to the upper 30s we will see more rain showers than snow showers. The front will push east for Saturday and this will get us closer to the backside of the low, which should spell some snow showers for Saturday with highs in the middle 30s.

Sunday will see cloudy skies and highs near freezing. We will see some clearing for Monday and Tuesday with highs near normal in the middle 30s.

-Dave