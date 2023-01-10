QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, mild night, low 33

Wednesday: Showers later, high 49

Thursday: Rain likely, few rumbles, high 54

Friday: Wet snow showers, colder, high 34

Saturday: Clearing, crisp, high 35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We are watching as light rain showers are moving east and should be wrapping up just after sunset tonight, with skies starting to clear a bit from the west. We will see clearing skies for a period this evening into the overnight hours, with clouds returning late. Lows tonight will stay nearly 10+ degrees above normal in the lower 30s.

Wednesday expect clouds to increase, with some rain showers later in the day as a warm front will lift northward. The showers will be widely scattered on Wednesday afternoon and evening with highs near 50. Temps will not fall much at all only into the middle 40s Wednesday night.

Thursday expect rain likely with some rumbles of thunder possible as well. We will see winds blowing into the teens during the day with wind gusts into the middle 20s during the afternoon. I expect that rain will be dominate precip type through the evening.

As the low churns east and drags the cold front across our area, temps will start to fall into Friday. Highs on Friday will occur at midnight close to 40, and will drop to the middle 30s with wet snow showers on Friday. Temps will basically stay steady on Friday in the middle 30s.

We will start to clear Friday night with clearing expected on Saturday with highs back closer to normal in the middle 30s on a brisk, but brighter day. Sunday will start off cooler in the lower to middle 20s, but with sunshine we should climb into the lower 40s.

We will warm to the upper 40s on Monday with an increase of clouds. Rain showers will move in Monday night with rain showers possible with a warm front lifting north on Tuesday and highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave