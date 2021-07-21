Warmer temps, rain & storms set to return to the Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Hazy skies, partly cloudy, low 58

Thursday: Smoky sunshine, high 82

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated t-storms, high 84

Saturday: Stray PM pop-ups, high 87

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered t-storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a cool day today with temps in the upper 70s to near 80. We will continue to have smoke around overnight with lows on the cooler side in the middle to upper 50s. Outside of town, it is possible a few cool spots could approach the lower 50s.

Thursday we will have our system to our north with a fair amount of sunshine, and will have smoke aloft again. Highs on Thursday will top in the lower 80s. Friday a weakening system will come down into our area from the northwest with a chance of showers and storms. The better chances will be north of I-70, highs will top in the middle 80s.

Saturday expect partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated pop-ups late in the day on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday rain chances increase with storms possible on Sunday, with a warm and muggy day, highs will be in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Monday we will continue with a chance of storms with highs in the middle 80s. The front will slowly push south near the Ohio River, getting rid of the rain chances for most of the state, except in the south, with highs in the upper 80s.

Numbers will top around 90 with more sunshine on Wednesday.

-Dave