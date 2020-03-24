Warmer temps, more rain and even the chance for sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tuesday: Sun & clouds early, rain late, high 54

Tonight: Rain showers, low 46

Wednesday: Early rain showers, high 57

Thursday: Mild sunshine, some clouds, high 66

Friday: Rain likely, few rumbles too, high 60

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s a cloudy start to the day ahead of a few peaks of sunshine, warmer temperatures and more rain.

Today as high pressure builds into the Great Lakes, we’ll see a brief break in the clouds which will help boost temperatures into the mid 50s.

As an area of low pressure moves out of the plains and into the Tennessee Valley, we’ll see more clouds and evening/overnight showers. While the heaviest rain will stay well to our south, we could see a few sprinkles as early as about 8-10 p.m.

Rain will continue overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the mid 40s, about 10 degrees above normal, then top off in the mid to upper 50s as clouds decrease.

Dry weather will continue Wednesday night and Thursday. Thursday is looking like a nice day with dry conditions, a partly sunny sky and a high in the mid 60s.

Rain showers return with a cold front Thursday night and Friday.

An active weather pattern continues as we end the week and head into the weekend. A warm front moves through Friday night and Saturday keeping showers and even the chance for a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, we could see a few showers early before a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. Then dry weather will continue Sunday night and Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz