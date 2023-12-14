QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & cool, low 25

Friday: Sunny skies & warmer, high 52

Saturday: Clouds increase, still warm high 52

Sunday: Rain on & off, high 49

Monday: Light wet mix, windy, high 42 (and falling)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very nice day with above normal temps and plenty of sunshine. Tonight with clear skies, dry air, and little to no wind, we will have another frosty night with lows in the middle 20s. Friday should be an even nicer day with plenty of sunshine again, and highs into the lower 50s.

Saturday expect clouds to increase, but temps will remain on the mild side in the lower 50s. Rain showers will return back to our area as we head into the evening and overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. Sunday looks to have on and off rain showers with temps in the upper 40s to near 50.

A low will ride up the east coast, and along with another weather system crossing the country will pull rain showers into our area through Sunday and on the backside of this system on Monday, we will have windy conditions with scattered light showers, and wet snow showers possible. Temps will start off in the upper 30s Monday, and will tip into the lower 40s, and then drop on Monday, so accumulating snow is not likely.

Tuesday skies will start to clear, with temps a few degrees below normal in the upper 30s. We will have more sunshine on Wednesday with highs back into the middle 40s. A mix of clouds will return on Thursday as a weak front sags south, with temps remaining a bit above normal in the middle 40s.

-Dave