QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, low 27

Thursday: Sunshine early, clouds returning later, high 52

Friday: Rain likely, high 49

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 54

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We had a slightly more seasonal day today with temps pushing back to the lower 40s and with plenty more sunshine. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies, but with a southwesterly breeze overnight, temps will not be as cold as the last few nights, but still cool for this time of the year in the upper 20s.

Thursday should be a nice day considering how cold it has been most of the week, with sunshine expected with some clouds, clouds will increase late in the day, but highs will be above normal in the lower 50s. Clouds will thicken up overnight into Friday, with rain showers arriving before daybreak Friday with temps near 40.

Friday will be a wet day with on and off rain showers expected and highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Showers will taper down overnight Friday night, and leave us with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday we will start off mostly cloudy again with rain chance returning later in the day and highs again staying above normal in the middle 50s. We will continue with an unsettled pattern as the jet dips further south for early next week with chances of showers on Monday and Tuesday with temps slowly falling.

We will see highs in the upper 40s on Monday, mid 40s on Tuesday, and lower 40s Wednesday with clearing skies by the midweek.

-Dave