Warmer temps for Columbus area this weekend with Summer-like readings

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm, low 56

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Sunday: Mainly sunny, warm, high 87

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 88

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

After another beautiful day, we will see winds relax and become light to calm this evening with temps falling into the middle to lower 60s during the football games. We will see clear skies and temps into the lower to middle 50s overnight.

Saturday the biggest weather issue will be the wind that will become breezy at times, otherwise a beautiful day expected. Temps will be in the 60s to 70s during tailgating hours in the morning, and into the lower 80s during the Buckeyes game. Sunday will be a hotter day with highs reaching into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The heat will continue early next week as a front will be to our north. This will give us some clouds, but highs still in the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday. A weak front will slide into the state and washout across our area late on Wednesday. This will give us a chance of rain and storms on Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday we will see skies starting to clear out, and temps will remain well above normal in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave