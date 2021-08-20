Warmer temps, few storms for weekend in Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy shallow fog, low 66

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered pm storms, high 88

Monday: Few clouds, high 90

Tuesday: Isolated PM Pop-ups, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

We will see a few isolated pop-ups to the northwest sliding southwest away from our area, giving way to a warm but nice evening for week 1 of Football Friday Nite, with skies clearing overnight. I think a shallow fog will form overnight near rivers, valleys, and low-lying spots.

Saturday should be a slightly warmer and bright day with temps pushing into the upper 80s with heat index values pushing into the lower 90s. We will stay hot and sticky into Sunday with scattered afternoon storms and highs again in the upper 80s.

Monday we will see high pressure briefly pushing over our area with highs around 90 with plenty of sunshine. We will continue to see mainly bright conditions on Tuesday, but showers could pop up late in the day as the high loses its grip on our area, highs will still be near 90.

Wednesday expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s, rain showers, and storms will start to increase in coverage late in the day ahead of a slow-moving cold front that will arrive on Thursday. Thursday we will see more rain and storms in our area with highs in the middle 80s due to the late day arrival of the storms.

On Friday rain showers will end early, and turn to mixed clouds late in the day with highs in the middle 80s. By late day on Friday, we should see clearing skies and nicer weather for Football Friday Nite week 2.

-Dave