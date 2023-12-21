QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More clouds, high 44

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 31

Friday: Mainly cloudy, rain late, high 47

Saturday: Spotty rain, high 48

Sunday: Partly sunny, iso. shower, high 55

Monday: Clouds, rain late, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got more clouds building into the region today, and that will be our biggest change from yesterday. Expect highs to be similar, however, topping out in the middle 40s. Winds will remain light, and we’ll see a few peaks of sunshine here-and-there, but overall, expect mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds continue to thicken into Friday, but we will be dry most of the day. Showers will be approaching, bringing us an isolated chance Friday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain arrives Friday night and into Saturday.

For Saturday, expect spotty rain, especially during the first half of the day. Highs warm to the upper 40s.

The rain tapers for the most part in time for Christmas Eve on Sunday, giving us mostly dry conditions, outside of a very isolated sprinkle. Highs warm to the middle 50s for Christmas Eve, with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

For Christmas Day, expect highs in the upper 50s. That puts us 15-20 degrees above average for that point in the year! We’ll see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day, with mostly dry conditions through the daytime hours. Rain showers move back in Christmas evening and into Tuesday.

-McKenna