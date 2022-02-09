QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, isolated rain showers, high 43

Tonight: Cloudy, isolated showers, low 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, light snow flurries, high 35

Friday: PM showers, high 46

Saturday: Scattered flurries, mostly cloudy, high 31

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 26

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday, everybody!

Clouds build back in today, and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with some isolated rain showers this afternoon and evening, that’s ahead of a weak frontal boundary that pushes through the area this afternoon. Behind it, we could have some patchy drizzle changing to light snow showers overnight.

On Thursday, we’ll see a few light, wet snow showers throughout the day, with daytime highs just reaching the middle 30s. By Friday, temperatures climb back into the mid 40s, but a stronger cold front tracks through in the afternoon, which will bring rain showers in the afternoon and evening, before dropping temperatures as we head into Saturday.

Conditions will be a bit breezy Saturday, with temperatures peaking during the early morning hours, then continuing to fall to the lower 30s by daybreak and the upper 20s as we head later into the day. We will see a few scattered flurries, but no accumulations expected.

Sunday starts off in the teens for overnight lows, and daytime highs top out in the mid to upper 20s with plenty of sunshine.

We start to warm up Monday, with daytime highs in the low to mid 30s, and by Tuesday we’ll be closer to the upper 30s and low 40s.

-McKenna