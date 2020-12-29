Warmer temps coming, and a wet period heading into 2021

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 30

Wednesday: Clouds early, rain returning, breezy, high 48

Thursday: AM wet snow, partly sunny, high 39

Friday: Rain likely, quite mild, high 55

Saturday: Cloudy skies, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a bright, but crisp day today, with highs back near normal in the middle to upper 30s. We are watching clouds quickly increase from the west today. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies, and temps bottoming out near midnight tonight around 30 and then rising slowly.

We could see a quick shot of snow showers in our northwest and northern counties if the warm front can overcome our drier air near the surface. This will be quick, and then numbers will rise back to near or above freezing by daybreak on Wednesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early, with some isolated showers by late morning.

We will see better chances of rain in the afternoon with breezy conditions expected. Highs will surge into the upper 40s on Wednesday. Expect the cold front to work south Wednesday night, with rain showers changing over to snow showers before midnight. Temps will fall to near freezing Thursday morning which will make for some slick spots possible.

Thursday will see the front working south, and we will see our chances of showers in the southern part of the state on Thursday. Another system will work its way north toward our area from near Texas. This will bring up temps overnight Thursday night into Friday, and will also quickly increase rain chances.

The new year will start with wet conditions & warm temps in the middle to upper 50s. Expect the cold front to slowly drag through by late Friday and rain should taper down by Friday night. Saturday will be rather cloudy as cooler air works in. Highs on Saturday will be near the middle 40s.

We will see another spoke of drier and cooler air moving in for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s on Sunday. More sunshine will return for Monday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Mid 40s will remain on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front with clouds increasing.

-Dave