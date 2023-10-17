QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers, high 62

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies, low 44

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 66 (48)

Thursday: Late showers, high 67 (51)

Friday: Scattered rain showers, high 61 (47)

Saturday: Light rain showers, high 59 (41)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Plenty of cloud cover will stick around for the first half of Tuesday, but we are expecting clouds to start and clear up a little bit. Partly sunny skies will arrive by the afternoon. Temperatures will also be closer to seasonal as highs will reach the low 60s. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

Going towards the middle of the week high pressure will begin to build up across central Ohio. This will help drive our drier weather and help clear out the clouds. Wednesday finally brings us to normal temps in the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny on the first day of the Pumpkin Show. This wont last long as we are already tracking our next system.

By the end of the of the work week we will see an increase in our rain chances once again. Thursday a line of showers will begin to build and arrive in central Ohio by the afternoon. Friday brings a cold front and more shower chances. Saturday a few more showers wrap around a center of low pressure that will move to our north. Rain showers are possible during the Ohio State game, so have the rain gear ready to go.

As this system passes by a dip in out jet stream will usher a return to colder air moving in. Below average temperatures in the mid 50s will come back, but they will not last for long. The start of next work week has us back in the sun and temps near 60 degrees again.

-Bryan