Warmer temps and sunshine ahead of next round of rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Few clouds, milder night, low around 50

Today: Some clouds, breezy, high 82

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 62

Wednesday: Few pop-ups, better chance of pm rain/storms, high 79

Thursday: Rain & rumbles with cold front, high 73

Friday: Early AM showers, much cooler, high 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, high64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Much warmer weather is on the way ahead of the next round of rain showers and thunderstorms.

It’s already a much warmer start to the day with lows falling down to the upper 40s, which is just a few degrees warmer than our normal of 46 degrees.

Sunshine will stick around through the afternoon as wind speeds pick up to gust around 30 mph out of the south. The combination of these two things will bring help temperatures climb to the low to mid 80s. This is will make today the warmest day of the year, and keep us about 5 degrees shy of a record.

Tonight, the southwest breeze will calm to 10-15 mph and clouds will start to increase. Lows will stay on the warm side and only fall down to the low 60s.

After starting off in the 60s, highs will top off around 80 degrees on Wednesday. Increasing clouds will be the first sign of our next round of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up by the afternoon, then become widespread Wednesday night into Thursday.

Despite the rain and storms, temperatures will be about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year and reach the 70s.

Rain showers will wrap up Thursday night into early Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooler to wrap up the week, starting off in the upper 40s then reaching a high near 60 degrees.

Sunshine and warmer weather returns this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz