Warmer temps ahead of late week cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few isolated showers early, mostly cloudy, low 34

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 49

Thursday: Breezy, rain later, high 57

Friday: Chance rain, high 48

Saturday: Few wet flurries early, chance rain, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

We have a few isolated showers that will fade and quickly move across our area this evening early with little to nothing in the rain buckets. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping to the middle 30s.

Wednesday will be similar to today with mostly cloudy skies, but a bit drier with highs getting closer to normal in the upper 40s to near 50. Temps will remain near normal on Thursday morning in the middle 30s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies Thursday early with winds picking up, and pushing temps above normal into the upper 50s before rain moving in late. This will be as the cold front starts to slice into our area.

Rain will continue to stick around the area through the first half of the day on Friday with temps staying slightly below normal in the upper 40s. Friday night, another system will move up towards our area from the southwest, and will bring moisture back by Saturday morning.

Saturday morning we could see some light wet snow, changing over to all rain showers as temps warm up. Highs will be only in the middle 40s on Saturday. As the system pulls away, we could see some wet snow flurries mixed in late on Saturday, before clearing skies Saturday night.

Sunday will see more sunshine with highs again in the middle to upper 40s. We will see a few more clouds on Monday with highs near normal in around 50. We will have mixed clouds and above normal temps next Tuesday in the lower 50s.

-Dave