Warmer temps ahead of a cold front, and tropical moisture this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breeze around, low 52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, quite warm, high 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 69

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 74

Saturday: Clouds increase, rain showers late, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

What a difference a day makes. We had a good deal of sunshine, southwesterly breeze, and a TON more sunshine today. This pushed temps back above normal into the lower 70s. We will see our temps fall back through the 60s this evening and into the 50s by midnight.

We will see temps fall to the lower 50s on Wednesday in the morning with temps pushing into the lower 60s quickly in the morning, and into the lower 70s by lunch. Winds will be up during the day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. This will push temps into the upper 70s during the day.

Thursday cooler temps will push into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. That will be our big cool down, before things warm up for the late week. Expect that temps will climb back to the middle 70s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Temps will remain mild for the Football Friday Nite games with temps in the 60s at kick-off. We will drop back into the middle 50s overnight. We will see clouds increasing for the start of the weekend on Saturday.

The big question mark remains, where the eventual track of Major Hurricane Delta takes it. It appears the center of circulation will remain south of Ohio, but since Hurricanes, tropical systems, are large, we will have clouds and potentially rain too by the end of the weekend.

Saturday will have more clouds and highs back into the middle 70s. Rain showers could arrive as early as Saturday night. Sunday will see rain showers associated with Delta, especially in the south. This will keep temps in the upper 60s.

Rain should wrap up Monday morning early, with skies clearing on Monday and temps pushing back to near 70 in the afternoon. We will continue our warming pattern into next Tuesday with highs back into the lower 70s.

-Dave