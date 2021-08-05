Warmer temps ahead, few steamy pop-up storms for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 65

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 88

Saturday: Few PM Storms, high 87

Sunday: Isolated pm storms, high 89

Monday: Partly cloudy, few pm pop-ups, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been another beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies again tonight with lows dipping to normal in the middle 60s.

We will enjoy another beautiful, and pretty dry day on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Temps will remain in the upper 80s on Saturday with a few late day pop-ups returning. We need the rain in the the forecast, and while we will not have great single day rain chances, we will have chances at least.

Sunday expect a stray pop-up late, with highs in the upper 80s. The heat is on early next week with hot temps & humidity, with afternoon pop-ups with highs in the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle 90s. We will see slightly hotter temps Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s and late day pop-ups.

I think our best chances for rain will come Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90 to the upper 80s. What will be interesting is we will watch as a system to our east will pump in more moisture, and a cold front slowly approaching from the west will increase rain and storm chances.

Hopefully most of us will at least get some rain by the time the next 7 days are over. Days 6-7 (Wed-Thu) look to be the best chances not only for rain, but possibly some heavier rainfall within storms as well.

-Dave