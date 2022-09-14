QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, warmer, high 80

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Friday: Sunny, warmer, high 83

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Sunday: Sunny, warm, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a warmer day on tap, with temperatures back up near normal, topping out near 80 across Central Ohio. We will start the day off with a few clouds out, working to clear up as we head throughout the afternoon. We will see more sunshine today than we did yesterday, with surface high pressure building in across the region.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast as we head into the the end of the workweek, keeping our skies clear, and helping to kick off a warming trend. For Thursday and Friday, we’ll be looking at sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

For the Football Friday Nite, expect temperatures near 80 at kickoff and dropping into the lower 70s by the tail end of the games under mostly clear skies. This will set us up for a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine on Saturday and highs in the middle 80s. For the Buckeyes game, it will be a mild night with temps again in the lower 80s at kickoff.

Temperatures remain warm Sunday, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity remains fairly comfortable through the extended period, so those warmer temperatures will be feeling pretty nice, even if you don’t love the heat!

Other than the low end chance for an isolated shower Monday, we will continue to see mainly clear skies and warming weather, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s for both Monday and Tuesday.

-McKenna