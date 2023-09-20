QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warmer sunshine, high 81

Tonight: Few clouds, low 57

Thursday: Few clouds, high 84

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Saturday: Milder sunshine, high 78

Sunday: Increasing clouds, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our dry weather pattern continues, not only today, but for the next several. We start the morning off with some clouds, but those break up, making way for mainly sunny skies this afternoon. We’ll be dry outside of a very isolated sprinkle. Highs will top out in the lower 80s, giving us a bit of a warmup from where we were yesterday.

We’ll see a few clouds out for Thursday, but still looking at lots of sunshine. Expect highs in the middle 80s during the afternoon, marking one of the warmer days of the upcoming extended period.

Friday still looks pretty good. We’ll see mainly sunny skies, with highs topping out in the lower 80s. A great evening for Football Friday Nite plans.

Our first day of fall arrives at 2:49 AM on Saturday, and temperatures will cool off a bit for its arrival. Highs top out in the upper 70s Saturday, with continued sunshine.

Clouds start to build back in on Sunday, and temperatures hold steady in the upper 70s. We’ll be looking at very isolated and light shower chances from about late Sunday through early next week.

-McKenna