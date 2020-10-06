Warmer, sunny and breezy weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine, warmer. High 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 53

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and warm. High 76

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler. 46/67

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. 45/73

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. 54/76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

More sunshine and a southerly breeze will keep a warming trend going for the next couple of days. Dry weather is in the forecast until the weekend, when our attention will shift to remnants of Hurricane Delta.

As high pressure moves to the east, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine through the day. High temperatures will be around normal for this time of year and climb up to around 70 degrees. As a weak front approaches, we’ll see a little bit more of a breeze pick up with gusts around 25 mph.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Thanks to a southerly breeze, temrpatures will stay mild and just fall down to the 50s.

As a cold front moves toward the area tomorrow, the wind will pick up out of the southwest with gusts around 30 mph. Warmer air rushing in paired with sunshine will give up a quick warmup into the mid 70s.

Behind the front, we’ll see a northerly shift in wind followed by more high pressure to end the week. Temperatures on Thursday will just reach the mid to upper 60s before jumping back to the 70s for Friday and into the weekend.

We are also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Delta. Right now Delta is projected to make landfall in the Gulf by the end of the week and bring remnant moisture up to the Tennessee Valley, and eventually here in the Ohio Valley by the weekend.

By Saturday, we could see more clouds stream into Ohio from this moisture, which will be followed by and increasing chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. During this time, a cold front will also be pushing down from the north, which could help enhance our chance for rain.

We’ll have a better idea about the impacts of Delta after it makes landfall. So stay tuned for updates, especially if you have outdoor plans this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz