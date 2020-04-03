Warmer start to the weekend, rain chances returning

***FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY 12am-9am***

This includes Athens, Morgan, and Perry counties.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, low 38

Saturday: Sun early, cloudy later, showers at night, high 67

Sunday: Isolated showers, mostly cloudy, high 64

Monday: Mixed clouds, isolated showers late, high 66

Tuesday: Sct’d showers & storms, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We will continue to see a few clouds overnight and another cool night with temps falling back into the upper to middle 30s. We will have a few spots in the west near 40 with more clouds. Expect clouds to increase through the day on Saturday with highs back in the middle to upper 60s.

Clouds will increase a lot Saturday night ahead of a weak frontal boundary and temps will only drop to the upper 40s with a few rain showers moving in before midnight and into the morning hours on Sunday with the front moving to the east. Clouds will be rather thick on Sunday with highs back in the lower to middle 60s.

Monday warmer air will start to surge north, and we will see a mix of clouds through the day with isolated showers moving through our area by late Monday as a warm front lift north. Highs on Monday will top in the middle 60s.

Tuesday we will see on and off chance of showers and storms with highs back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect the scattered storms to be ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Wednesday. Lows will start in the middle 50s on Wednesday and we will climb to the upper 60s with falling temps late behind the front.

Once the front moves east, temps will fall back to normal on Thursday with clearing skies and highs in the lower 60s. A few more clouds will return on Friday, and with a cooler start, temps will only climb to the upper 50s during the afternoon.

-Dave