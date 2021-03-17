Warmer St. Patrick’s Day ahead of rain & thunderstorms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Patchy fog early, then sunny and warmer. High 63

Tonight: Rain, thunderstorm possible. Low 50

Thursday: Rain, thunderstorm possible. High 56

Friday: Sunshine, breezy and cool. High 46 (36)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 53(25)

Sunday: Sunny. High 60 (32)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

After a morning with low visibility, for is starting to clear and reveal a sunny and mild rest of the day. Clouds will start to clear this afternoon and help temperatures warm up to the low to mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

This evening, clouds will build back in ahead our next chance for rain as a warm front lifts into the area. Despite the rain, temperatures will stay on the warm side and just fall down to the low 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread tonight into tomorrow. Along with thunder, lightning and pockets of heavy rain, thunderstorm will be capable of producing gust winds.

Wet and breezy conditions will continue Thursday night into early Friday morning as the main area of low pressure moves to our southeast. Wind gusts will reach 30-35 mph as temperatures fall near 30 degrees.

High pressure will move in by the end of the week and into the weekend. Friday, we will swap rain for sunshine and blustery condition. A northerly wind will gust up to around 30 mph and the cool air will aid in keeping high temperatures only climbing up to the mid 40s.

A warming trend and more sunshine is in the forecast for this weekend. Highs Saturday will be more seasonal and in the mid 30s, then 60s return on Sunday .

Have a great day!

-Liz