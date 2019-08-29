Warmer night ahead, very isolated showers coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase tonight, stray light shower north, low 67

Friday: Partly sunny, weak shower south late, high 82

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 79

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower possible, high 81

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been another beautiful day today with lots of sunshine and a few clouds. We will see the clouds increase a bit overnight tonight as a weak frontal boundary sags south towards our area.

This may bring a stray light shower mainly north overnight, but clouds for most of our area, and lows in the middle to upper 60s. Friday will see a mix of clouds through the day as that front works south.

Late in the day on Friday that front will start to wash out in the southern part of the state, and this may spark an isolated shower late day on Friday with highs again in the lower 80s.

Over the weekend that front will wash out and a few weak disturbances will ride in the southern part of the state. This will mean a mix of clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

We will see more clouds on Sunday and isolated chance of a shower or two, but not a washout at all, with highs in the lower 80s. Labor Day Monday is looking nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday will be our warmest day with highs in the middle to upper 80s ahead of our next weak, and mainly dry frontal passage for Wednesday. We will see more clouds during the day with highs in the lower 80s.

Clearing skies expected on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave