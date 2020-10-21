Warmer & muggier weather coming, with fog and sunshine too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, patchy dense fog later, low 58

Thursday: Fog early, mixed clouds later, warm, high 78

Friday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, with rain & storms later, high 77

Saturday: Early AM showers, high 57

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, showers late, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We will see a weak frontal boundary that is in our southern counties lift north this evening. That will keep a good deal of clouds around through midnight tonight with temps slowly falling to around 60. I expect that we will see patchy dense fog forming overnight tonight with lows only dropping to the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday we will deal with fog out the door early, giving way to partly cloudy skies during the day with highs back into the upper 70s. We will stay quite warm Thursday night with lows into the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday will start off warm with sunshine early, but clouds will start to thicken up around midday with rain showers and pop-up storms in the afternoon with better chances of rain and storms late afternoon and into the evening. Highs on Friday will climb to the upper 70s again.

Overnight rain showers will taper down as the cold front pushes east. We should see the showers ending before daybreak on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies the rule to start the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only top into the upper 50s.

Sunday expect clouds to be around most of the day with rain showers late and highs again in the upper 50s. Scattered rain showers will be the rule on Monday as a weak cold front approaches by late day. We will have highs in the lower 60s on Monday.

Showers will linger behind the front on Tuesday with highs only in the middle 50s on a gray day. We will see more sunshine, a bit more on Wednesday, with highs still slightly below normal in the upper 50s.

-Dave