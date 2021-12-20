QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 26

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 44

Wednesday: Scattered clouds, high 37

Thursday: Clouds later, high 44

Friday: Rain later, breezy, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very pretty looking day with tons of sunshine and highs near normal around 40. We will see clear skies tonight with temps near normal in the middle 20s, spots outside of town will drop in the lower 20s with little to no wind.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few clouds later into the day with highs in the middle 40s. Winter officially starts at 10:58am on Tuesday morning. We will see a weak front work through on Tuesday overnight into Wednesday early morning with some light snow showers possible.

The bigger change will occur with winds out of the northwest on Wednesday and highs off the normal in the upper 30s, still with a good amount of sunshine. Thursday a warm front will kick back north across our area, and this will push temps into the middle 40s again with more clouds later. Friday we will see the winds picking up, but temps well above normal in the middle 50s.

The system we have been tracking for late Friday still looks for moisture, but with much warmer temps, this will keep us with a wet Christmas (very early) vs white. Temps will stay in the middle 40s overnight into Christmas morning. The moisture should exit before daybreak Saturday, and temps should be able to climb to the lower 50s before cooler air arrives and drops temps in the afternoon.

Temps in the 50s on Christmas will be the warmest since just 2019, when we were in the middle 50s on Christmas day, and we had snow on the ground last year with highs in the upper teens. Sunday should be a nicer day as far as the skies with sunshine and highs in the middle 40s.

Monday another system will come in early, and this will bring some wet snow and rain showers mixed, giving way to milder temps again it the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave