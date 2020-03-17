Warmer finish to Winter, storms possible to start Spring

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 34

Wednesday: Rain late, high 58

Thursday: Showers, some heavy at times, mild, high 70

Friday: Rain & rumbles, breezy at times, high 67

Saturday: Clearing skies later, chilly, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

We will see some clearing started from the northwest and push through our area tonight clearing out skies. This will give us seasonal temps tonight in the lower to middle 30s with light to no wind.

Clouds will increase quickly on Wednesday with temps pushing their way back up into the lower 50s by lunch with an afternoon high temp pushing into the upper 50s with rain returning by mid afternoon and heavier rain possible during the evening to midnight hours.

We will start off drier on Thursday with temps barely moving toward morning to start in the middle 50s. We will see temps surge to near 70 on Thursday with rain returning again later with some of the pockets of rain heavy.

Temps will remain very warm Thursday night in the lower 60s, about 30 degrees above normal, and in record range. We will see a chance of rain and storms in the first half of the day Friday into the early afternoon and then temps will fall.

By late day Friday we will have temps falling through the 60s into the 50s, 40s by evening, and 30s by midnight which will not allow us to keep the record for the date. Saturday will start chilly with temps in the upper 20s early, clearing later and highs near 40.

Sunday will see lots of sunshine, but a cool start in the middle 20s and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Monday a chance of showers are returning with highs in the lower 50s. We will see another chance of showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

-Dave