Warmer finish to the work week, weekend showers return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze, low 33

Thursday: Sunny, breezy to windy, high 61

Friday: Mostly sunny, more clouds later, high 62

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 58

Sunday: Sct’d rain showers, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a brisk morning after a cold start this morning, with readings the coldest since early March with a low temp of 25 this morning. Tonight we will see mostly clear skies with a south breeze at about 4-8 mph.

Expect the winds to pick up on Thursday and usher in warmer air with highs back into the lower 60s. Winds will pick up at 10-20 mph, with gusts generally in the lower to middle 30s. Winds may be closer to 40 in the north.

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and high temps back into the lower 60s with breezy conditions. Clouds will increase on Friday late with lows in the middle 40s. This weekend clouds will increase in our area with highs back above normal both days.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. We will see highs near 60 with scattered rain showers on Sunday as a weak cold front pushes through our area. Early next week we will see more seasonal temps on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s.

Another shot of rain coming our way for Tuesday night and into Wednesday with highs back into the lower 50s.

-Dave