QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 28

Saturday: Few snow showers early, mainly south, then clearing, warmer, high 48

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 56

Monday: Rainy, breezy, high 63

Tuesday: Clearing, breezy, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

After a beautiful, but seasonal day today, we will watch clouds increase this evening. Temps will gradually fall to near freezing by midnight tonight. Expect temps to fall into the upper 20s by daybreak on Saturday. Clouds will increase overnight tonight, with some light moisture approaching the southern half of the state by daybreak.

Our atmosphere is fairly dry, so I think we will see very light wet snow showers mixed with cold rain showers mainly south of I-70 about an hour before sunrise to an hour or two after sunrise on Saturday. By mid morning on Saturday we will start to see clearing from west to east, with temps in the lower 40s by midday.

The afternoon will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase overnight Saturday night into Sunday, temps will push up into the middle to upper 50s on Sunday. Rain showers will return Sunday night and into Monday. Monday is going to be another wet, breezy, and warm day with highs in the lower 60s.

We should see slightly cooler temps for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s and breezy conditions on Tuesday. Wednesday partly sunny skies will be the rule, with temps well above normal again in the upper 50s. Rain showers will return for the 2nd half of the day on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. The rain showers will continue into Thursday night and linger into Friday with highs back near normal in the middle 40s.

-Dave