Warmer end to the holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clouds clearing, low 40-45

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, more seasonal, high 75

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 77

Wednesday: Chance showers & storms, high 76

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Memorial Day!

After a chilly start to the holiday weekend, we’ll have a much more seasonal finish.

High pressure has been helping to clear clouds and get rid of any wind. Without clouds to act like a blanket and keep in some of yesterday’s daytime heating, early morning lows will fall back down to the 40s.

Thanks to a mostly sunny sky and a light wind gradually becoming southerly, temperatures will work their way back into the mid 70s.

Tonight, clouds will start to move in as high pressure slides south.

Tuesday, we’ll see more clouds and much more seasonal temperatures starting out in the upper 50s then reaching a high in the mid 70s.

A much more active weather pattern moves in for the second half of the week. This will bring rain showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast Wednesday through the weekend. Despite the rain, temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 70s by the end of the week and 80s by the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz