QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, seasonally chilly, low 22

Today: Clouds increase, much warmer, high 47

Tonight: More clouds, rain showers late, low 36

Wednesday: Rain likely, heavy at times, high 44

Thursday: Wintry mix likely, including ice, high 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy & cold, high 24

Saturday: Chilly sunshine, high 24

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be dry, warmer day head of a winter storm that will move through the second half of the workweek.

As high pressure moves East, clouds will continue to build in and a southerly breeze will pick up, ushering in warmer air. Even without much sunshine, temperature will rise to the 40s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Big changes are in the way starting Wednesday as a cold front starts to move into the area.

Ahead of the front, we’ll have another day of mild temperatures in the 40s. Showers will start to build in ahead of the front from the northwest, and with warmer temperatures, this will mostly just come down as a cool rain, with snow chances staying farther to the north and northwest.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, wet weather stays widespread as colder air starts to filter in. Areas along the I-71 corridor are on track to see a wintry mix of rain, snow sleet and freezing rain. Areas farther south will see rain stick around while areas farther north will see a faster transition to snow.

Because of this, winter storm watches are set to go into effect Wednesday and carry on through Friday. Stay tuned to NBC4 for the latest on rain, snow and ice totals for your area.

A few flurries will linger into early Friday morning ahead of some clearing as we head into the weekend. Saturday morning, we will be greeted with near zero temperatures and a below zero windchill. Even with the addition of sunshine highs Saturday will only reach the mid 20s, then mid 30s on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz