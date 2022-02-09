QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, isolated rain showers, high 44

Tonight: Cloudy, isolated showers, low 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 35

Friday: Rain showers, high 46

Saturday: Scattered flurries, mostly cloudy & chilly, high 31

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 26

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Wednesday!

As a cold front moves through the area today, we’ll see more clouds and even a few spotty showers. Ahead of the front, a southerly breeze has been ushering in warmer air and aiding in bringing afternoon high temperatures into the 40s.

This evening and overnight, we’ll see a slight chance for showers. With temperatures so warmer, these showers will mostly just be spotty rain, but a brief rain/snow mix will be possible late tonight as lows fall near 30.

Thursday, cooler, drier air will move in with high pressure building to the south. Temperatures will only climb to the mid 30s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

A stronger cold front will move through on Friday and bring with it the next widespread chance for showers. Ahead of the cold front, a breeze out to the southwest will pick up to 10-15 mph, and help temperatures warm to the mid 40s. The warmer weather means that showers will be rain during the day. There will be a transition to a rain and snow mix overnight as lows fall near 30s.

Saturday, we’ll start with a few flurries, then be left with a cold weekend. Temperatures Saturday will stay near the 30 degree mark and fall during the afternoon and evening. Sunday, we’ll add in sunshine, but temperatures will be on the cold side starting off in the teens and reaching a high in the mid 20s.

Have a great day!

-Liz