Warmer and wet weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly to mostly cloudy, fair, low around 60

Today: Mixed clouds early, pop-up storms later, high 85

Tonight: Rain, some heavy at times, few storms, low 70

Sunday: Rain & storms mainly before noon, partly sunny, high 82

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Tuesday: Sunny skies, cool start, high 77

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Warmer weather is on the way as we start the weekend ahead of rain and storms.

Early this morning, we have high pressure to the north helping to keep us dry. We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky as lows fall to around 60 degrees, which is right around normal for this time of year.

As high pressure slides east, out of the area, an east to southeast breeze will pick up bringing in warmer air and more moisture. Highs will be on the warm side, and climb to the mid 80, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel more like the upper 80s.

As we head through the afternoon hours, heat and humidity will lead to rain showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some of these could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging wind gusts, so make sure that you have an indoor backup plan and a way to get updates about warnings in your area, like downloading the NBC4 mobile weather app.

The cold front will move through late Saturday into Sunday afternoon. During this time period we will continue to see the threat for rain and thunderstorms. One of our biggest threats overnight and heading into Sunday morning will be heavy rainfall, some areas could pick up over 1 inch of rain during this time.

By Sunday afternoon, rain showers will come to an end. Temperatures will still be a little warm for this time of year and top off in the low to mid 80s.

Behind the front, we will make room for high pressure which will help to clear out the clouds and give us a cooler start to the workweek. Temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday will reach the mid 70s, which is just a few degrees cooler than normal.

As sunshine continues on Wednesday, temperatures will jump a bit, warming into the low 80s.

Another front will approach the area Thursday and Thursday night bringing with it our next chance for rain.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz