Warmer and wet weather for the middle of the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain showers. High 67

Tonight: More showers. Low 56

Wednesday: Showers and some storms. High 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, more showers and breezy. High 56

Friday: Clearing sky. High 63

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Keep the rain gear handy, because rain showers and even some thunderstorms are in the forecast the next couple of days!

As a warm front moves into the area, we’ll see a southerly flow and a soggy morning. Even with the chance for showers, temperatures will be pretty seasonal and climb to the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers will stay fairly light and we’ll only pick up about 1/10″ of new rain.

As a cold front follows, the chance for rain will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. Along with showers, we could see some heavier pockets of rain and even some thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will climb up to about 1/2-1″. Temperatures will be mild and rise from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

Showers will continue to fill in behind this system. Not only is Thursday looking wet, but much cooler. Highs will be about 15 degrees below normal and fall to the mid 50s.

Showers will finally wrap up Thursday night. Thanks to a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will stay mild and fall down to the mid 40s.

We’ll catch another break from the rain on Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will jump from the low to mid 60s on Friday to around 70 degrees on Saturday.

The next round of rain won’t be too far behind. Showers and the chance for thunderstorms will move in Saturday night and Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz