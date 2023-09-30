QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy & warmer, high 79

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog late, 57

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 81 (57)

Monday: Sunny skies, high 83 (58)

Tuesday: Mainly Sunny, high 84 (59)

Wednesday: Sunny & warm, high 84 (60)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

This weekend will start a change in our weather pattern. Saturday, the last day of September, will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight we expect another round of patchy fog to develop in spots, otherwise skies will be mostly clear. Lows will drop to the upper 50s.

A center of high pressure will begin to build over the region. This will be the driving force that keeps our weather quiet and dry to start October. We will also continue to see our temperatures rise and give the new month a bit of a summer feel.

Sunday will be mostly sunny during the day with a very light wind. Highs will crack the 80 degree mark. This will be nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, but still well short of any record. Despite the warmer temps, the humidity will stay in check. This means it will still feel mostly comfortable for any outdoor activities. Skies will remain clear going into Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s.

The start of the work week continues to warm up as well. Mainly sunny skies will stick around as highs reach the low 80s. We will stay mostly sunny for the majority of the work week. Everything will change Friday when a cold front is expected to arrive and drop our temperatures back down to the low 70s. It will also bring the chance for some rain showers.

-Bryan