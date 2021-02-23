Warmer and breezy weather on the way to Columbus, central Ohio

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy. High 46

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 34

Wednesday: Patchy AM fog, windy, isolated PM showers. High 47

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 40 (27)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (24)

Saturday: Chance of rain early, partly sunny. High 49 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Warmer conditions are on the way through the week alongside a breezy wind.

High pressure to the south is helping to clear out the clouds and aid in boosting temperatures above normal for this time of year and helping to melt our snowpack. Winds today will stay on the breezy side coming out of the west and 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. Afternoon highs will feel pretty nice after last week’s polar chill and top off in the mid 40s.

Overnight, clouds will build back in and the wind will shift to the south. Both of these will help to keep lows above normal for this time of year, and in the low to mid 30s instead of mid 20s.

Tomorrow, a weak system will move through and bring in our next chance for showers. Temperatures will top off about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year, reaching the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Temperatures will dip some for the end of the week. They will be much more seasonal on both Thursday and Friday with lows starting off in the mid 20s, then only reaching highs in the 40s.

Another chance for showers will move through Friday night into early Saturday ahead of more above normal temperatures for the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz