QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds return, light breeze, low 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, light pm showers, high 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few wet snow flurries, high 35

Friday: Showers later, high 45

Saturday: Scattered flurries, breezy, falling temps, high 33

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It turned out to be a nice looking day with plenty of sunshine and highs back near freezing, still well below normal of 39° today. This evening the sunset is before 6pm for the last time until November 6th, so the daylight part of the days continues to get longer. We will see temps take a dip initially this evening to around 30, and then start to slowly rise overnight into the lower to middle 30s.

Wednesday expect clouds to increase through the morning as temps will climb to the lower to middle 40s in the afternoon. A weak frontal boundary will push through by late afternoon and may squeeze out a very light brief shower. Behind it, we could have some patchy drizzle changing over to snow showers overnight.

Thursday expect some light wet snow showers to continue with highs back in the middle 30s. We will see temps climb quickly on Friday out ahead of our next stronger cold front. We should see near 40 in the north, mid 40s near the city, and closer to 50 in the south. Expect rain showers to return in the afternoon and evening hours with the front.

Behind the front it will be breezy at times on Saturday with the high occurring at midnight and then falling to the lower 30s by daybreak and the upper 20s late in the day with scattered flurries but no accumulations expected. Sunday will start colder in the middle teens, but will climb to the upper 20s with sunshine.

Expect a slightly warmer day on Monday with highs in the middle 30s with partly cloudy conditions, and then warming closer to 40 by next Tuesday with more sunshine.

-Dave