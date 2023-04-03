QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Lt. spotty showers, high 67

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 51

Tuesday: Lt. spotty showers, high 74

Wednesday: Rain & storms, high 75

Thursday: AM rain clearing, partly cloudy, high 58

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We kick off a warming trend starting today, with afternoon highs soaring back above average, however, we will also introduce some spring showers into the forecast. Expect light, spotty showers at times from about mid morning into the mid afternoon hours on this Monday. There will still be dry time mixed in there, with highs topping out in the upper 60s, and only a slight breeze.

For Tuesday, once again, expect a few spotty showers during the morning, then the possibility of a storm during the afternoon. We have what is called a “cap” in place Tuesday, which is a layer of warmer air aloft, which suppresses development of thunderstorms, so that may be our inhibiting factor Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 70s, and once again, there will be lots of dry time mixed in!

Things change a bit Wednesday as a cold front moves into the region. Expect heavier rain showers, and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs remain in the middle 70s with a strong breeze. This is a day we will be watching closely for severe threats. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has our entire state under a “slight” risk for severe, which is a level 2 out of 5.

Showers start to clear up early Thursday morning behind the cold front, then we’ll see clearing skies, with highs dropping back to the upper 50s for Thursday.

We remain dry with sunshine on Friday, but highs do stick below average, in the middle 50s.

-McKenna