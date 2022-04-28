QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 64

Saturday: Scattered showers, high 68

Sunday: Showers & rumbles possible, high 72

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a warmer day today, with some sunshine and temps about 10 off the normal still in the upper 50s. We will see clouds increase across most of our area this evening, with mostly clear skies to the far east. That is where freeze warnings are in effect overnight tonight once again. We will see our temps in the city drop into the upper 30s overnight.

Friday expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies through the day, we will see a few isolated showers late into the evening on Friday, highs will be in the middle 60s during the day. Expect better chances of rain overnight into Saturday with warmer air working northward. I think we will have 2 periods of rain chances on Saturday, one early, one late in the day. Highs will top into the upper 60s.

Sunday we will see better chances of rain and storms in our area, with highs in the lower 70s. The day will not be a total washout, but will be the day with the better rain chances for the weekend. That disturbance will pass for Monday, and give us partly cloudy skies and highs back into the lower 70s on Monday. Our next chance of rain and storms will return into Tuesday.

Tuesday it appears that rain and storms will be in the forecast, and depending on the timing, this might be our next chance to see some stronger to severe storms returning as well. Right now, it is far out, but it will be something to watch for sure ahead of our next cold front. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday we will have an isolated shower possible ahead of another system that will arrive on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will remain in the lower 70s, and will drop to near 70 by Thursday, with cooler air to follow for the following, Mother’s Day weekend.

-Dave