Warmer air ahead of weak weekend cold front for Columbus Area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds & breezy early, clearing with winds relaxing, low 48

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, high 72

Saturday: Mixed clouds, few midday showers with front, high 70

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 73

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very cool day, even for this time of the year, with our 62° high being the 13th coldest for the date. Tonight the big low that has been over our area all day will gradually move northeast away from our area as drier air will work in. This will help the skies to clear later tonight and the winds will relax overnight as well.

Temps will fall to the mid to upper 40s overnight with clearing skies. Friday will be dry and bright with temps into the middle 60s by lunch and lower 70s for a high. The Football Friday Nite games look great with temps in the 60s at kick-off and into the 50s during the games.

Saturday a quick-moving cold front will zip through the late morning to early afternoon with a few showers possible along the front. The clouds will increase and this will keep temps near 70 for the high. We should see clearing from west to east on Saturday late with drier conditions. Numbers will start in the upper 40s to around 50 on Sunday with tons of sunshine we should push to the lower to middle 70s on Sunday.

Expect more sunshine early next week as a couple of weak boundaries with work through dry. They will bring slight changes to temps but just a few clouds and a wind shift. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs in the upper 70s. We will reach near 80 on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

Skies will return to mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the middle to upper 70s.

-Dave