QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warmer, high 51

Saturday: Morning showers, windy, falling temps, high 55

Sunday: Mixed clouds, cooler, high 41

Monday: Showers later, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a nicer, but chilly day today with temps nearly 10 degrees off the normal to start the month off. Expect clouds to increase this evening, with the light winds shifting around to the south overnight. This will allow temps to slide into the middle 20s just after midnight, and then begin to rise by daybreak.

We should see temps in the lower 30s early on Friday and winds and clouds will increase through the day with highs pushing into the lower 50s. Showers will increase late Friday evening into the overnight hours as temps will fall to the middle 40s, and then rise before daybreak Saturday.

This will be ahead of the cold front on Saturday. It appears the bulk of the rain will occur in the morning hours early on Saturday and by mid morning the west wind will start to roar and bring in clearing skies, and sharply falling temps (again). Temps will fall from the mid 50s before daybreak, and into the lower 40s by noon, and into the 30s in the afternoon with chills near 30 by late afternoon.

Sunday will be a slightly more seasonal day with mixed clouds and highs in the lower 40s. Partly sunny skies will be the rule on Monday with showers returning late, and highs back into the upper 40s. Expect better chances of showers overnight into Tuesday as warmer air will briefly move into the area, pushing temps into the lower 50s Tuesday morning.

Tuesday expect rain and breezy conditions again, with…. falling temps AGAIN in the afternoon. The trailing low will push through on Wednesday bringing a chance of showers and some wet snow showers for Wednesday as highs will reach near 40. In the wake of this system, expect mixed clouds for Thursday and highs in the upper 30s.

-Dave