Warmer air ahead of a rain day

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some clearing late, low 40

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, clouds increase late, high 63

Thursday: Wet, rain on and off, breezy to windy, high 59

Friday: Clearing skies, breezy, chilly, high 46

Saturday: Cold start, sunny, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a warmer, but fairly cloudy day today with highs back in the middle 60. We have had a bit difference in temperatures across our area, with temps in the 40s in the north, and near 70 in the south. We will see a good deal of clouds tonight, with lows near 40 to upper 30s out of town.

Wednesday we will see a mix of clouds and a milder day with temps about a dozen above normal in the lower 60s. Late Wednesday clouds will increase with rain showers coming in from the southwest after sunset. Rain will increase in coverage overnight into Thursday.

Thursday expect a rainy day with rain on and off through the day, temps will remain mild near 60. Winds will be breezy to gusty through the day on Thursday, with a chance of a few thunderstorms mainly in the far southern quarter of the state. Total rainfall totals will end up in the 1/2″ to 3/4″ range, with isolated totals near an inch.

Friday rain showers will end very early, and then skies will clear. It will be breezy and chilly on Friday with highs only in the middle 40s. Winds will relax with clear skies Friday night and lows dropping into the lower to middle 20s.

Spring officially starts on Saturday with a cold start, but a nice afternoon with highs in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be warmer near 60 and bright. Sunshine continues to rule into next week with highs in the lower 60s on Monday, and the middle 60s on Tuesday as clouds start to return ahead of our next round of rain.

-Dave