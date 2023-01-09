QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, seasonally fair, low 29

Tuesday: Isolated PM showers, high 44

Wednesday: Chance showers late, high 49

Thursday: Rain likely, mild, high 52

Friday: AM Rain & wet flurries, falling temps late, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a nice sunset tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies early, with clouds increasing later tonight. With clouds increasing overnight, temps will fall mainly into the upper 20s, about a half dozen above normal for this time of the year.

Tuesday expect clouds to increase through the morning and into the afternoon. We will see a weak disturbance work through our area on Tuesday which will bring a few isolated showers into our forecast during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of this activity will be very light. Highs on Tuesday will top in the middle 40s.

Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies, with a few showers late, highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. On Thursday we will be out ahead of a big weather system, so rain will be likely with temps surging into the lower to middle 50s across our area. It is possible we could even have a few rumbles of thunder on Thursday.

The showers will continue overnight into Friday morning as colder air spills in. This will lead to high temps on Friday in the upper 30s at midnight, and falling to the middle 30s by daybreak and staying around that range through the day. Rain showers will taper off to wet snow showers Friday morning as drier air will move in.

Saturday expect a cooler day with highs in the middle 30s under partly sunny skies. We will see more sunshine for Sunday and a turnaround in temps as highs will push back above normal in the lower 40s. For MLK Day on Monday expect mixed clouds and warmer temps in the upper 40s. We should continue to warm up through next work week with well above normal temps expected.

-Dave