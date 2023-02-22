QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rainy, breezy, high 64

Tonight: Rain tapering, windy, low 56

Thursday: Windy, few clouds, high 72

Friday: Cold, breezy, high 38

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, iso. shower, high 46

Sunday: Increasing clouds, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a wet, windy, warm day ahead of us, with rain starting during the morning, and continuing during the commute hours. As we head into the afternoon, the rain will begin to taper off, before it picks right back up this evening, looking to arrive after sunset. We will also be breezy, with winds picking up this evening. Expect highs in the middle 60s for the Columbus area, but highs in the upper 50s north, and lower 70s south.

Rain tapers off as we head early overnight. Should be clear for tomorrow’s morning commute. Then for Thursday, skies will gradually clear, but the wind really picks up. Expect gusts as high as 40 MPH from mid morning into the evening Thursday. Those strong winds send temperatures back up into the 70s for the third time this month.

As we head into Friday, a cold front sweeps through, which gives us that brief shot of winter that we’ve also seen for the last several weeks. Expect highs in the upper 30s for Friday with a strong breeze.

Going into the weekend, temperatures pick back up. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s for Saturday, with just an isolated shower chance. Mainly dry weekend overall. By Sunday, highs are back into the middle 50s.

Our next shot for showers arrives the first of the next workweek.

-McKenna