QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warmer, windy, high 58

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, low 50

Thursday: Rain, breezy, high 59

Friday: Partly cloudy, cold, high 32

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold, high 32

Sunday: Sunny, warmer, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday, everybody!

Today is the warmest day we’ve seen since January 1st, with high temperatures soaring into the low to mid 50s in the north, and upper 50s to mid 60s in the south. We are breezy on this Wednesday, however, with sustained wind speeds out of the south from about 15-25 mph, and gusts upwards of 40 mph this afternoon. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through tonight at 7 pm, which is when they’ll reevaluate the advisory, and decide whether or not to extend it into Thursday, as we will be windy yet again tomorrow.

Temperatures will be warm again on Thursday, as a strong southerly breeze continues to funnel warm air our way, and daytime highs will top out right near 60 for much of the region. However, a cold front passes through the region Thursday, and we will see rain along this front. Heavier totals will be along and to the NW of the I-71 corridor. We’ll expect anywhere from 3/4″ to 2″ across the region through Thursday evening. Localized flooding is possible due to runoff, and because of this, the National Weather Service has also issued a Flood Watch for much of the region, starting early Thursday morning and ending Friday morning.

Because of the warmer temperatures, most of this moisture will be in the form of rain, but we could see a quick transition to a rain/snow mix in the north late Thursday and overnight into Friday, as temperatures take a steep drop.

We could see some slick spots Friday morning, on the heels of all the moisture, as temperatures start out well below freezing. Surface high pressure will then build across the area Friday, driving drier conditions, but we will remain cold, with highs topping out in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday is still cool, with daytime highs occurring earlier in the day, then tumbling through the evening. Then by Sunday, warm air funnels back in, and daytime highs will be closer to 50.

Our next chance for rain is early next week as another low pressure system approaches, increasing rain chances Monday into Tuesday.

-McKenna