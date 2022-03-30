QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm, windy, high 77

Tonight: Windy, rain showers, low 56

Thursday: Falling temps, windy, daytime high 59

Friday: AM wintry mix, clearing, cold, high 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 56

Sunday: Early AM showers, mostly sunny, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday, everybody!

We’ve got a WARM day on tap, with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 70s across the region under mostly cloudy skies. That quick warmup is bringing with it some hefty wind speeds though, and by this afternoon, sustained wind speeds will range from 15-25 mph out of the south, with gusts as high as 40-50 mph. Portions of the region are under a Wind Advisory starting this afternoon through Thursday morning.

That’s not the only weather warning we’ve got, parts of the region are also under a Red Flag Warning through this evening, as low humidity values and strong wind speeds could create hazardous conditions for any fires that start.

As we head into the evening and overnight, rain showers start to pick up ahead of a cold front. We will see the chance of thunderstorms overnight into Thursday, and the southwestern edge of the forecast area is under a marginal threat for severe weather. Our biggest threat in Central Ohio will be wind damage. Temperatures on Thursday will hit their high at midnight, then fall into the upper 50s throughout the day, with scattered showers.

We’ll see a few light wintry mix-like showers Friday morning, but then clearing and cold conditions by afternoon, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 40s. Friday will be the coldest day of the next 7.

We’ve got a very seasonal weekend on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the mid 50s both days. We’ll see light rain showers Saturday overnight into Sunday, but then high pressure builds in on Sunday ending the weekend dry.

-McKenna