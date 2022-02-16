QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Very warm, breezy, low 50

Thursday: Rainy, windy, heavy rain possible later, high 56

Thursday overnight: Rain ending with light wintry mix, low 23

Friday: Clearing, colder, high 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, brisk, high 33

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Today was the warmest day of 2022 so far, with a high reaching into the 60s, finally. On average we have our first 60 degree day by February 6th, so we are about 10 days behind, but earlier than last year’s February 28th. Tonight will be very warm with lows nearly 25+ degrees above normal near 50! Winds will remain breezy overnight as well, with gusts into the 20s.

Thursday expect some light rain showers to form in the morning during the commute, with better chances of more moderate rain by the afternoon. Rain and wind will pick up through the day on Thursday with an isolated t-storm possible mainly along and south of I-70 later in the day. Because rain will be fairly consistent, I think we will top in the middle to upper 50s during the day.

Rainfall totals could push an inch or more, especially north of I-70 where 1-2″ of rain is possible, on top of all the melting that has occurred and the relatively still cold ground that isn’t accepting rain well. This is why there are flood watches in effect for Thursday. Rain will thin out Thursday night changing to a light wintry mix as cold air catches up quickly by midnight, before ending before daybreak Friday.

It is possible that a light 1/4-1/2″ of accumulated wintry mix is possible. Air temps will be near freezing a midnight Friday morning, and will drop into the upper 20s as precip. ends, but its likely ground temps will remain warmer as they are slower to drop.

Friday expect clearing skies and a much colder day with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A reinforcing shot of cold air will work through dry Friday night, and will give us a lot more sunshine for most of the weekend. Temps will struggle on Saturday into the lower to middle 30s.

But a bigger turnaround is expected for Sunday with lows in the lower 20s, and highs in the lower 50s with lots of sun. Monday clouds will increase, but temps will get into the upper 50s with showers late. Rain will be likely on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to close to 60 again. Showers will continue into Wednesday with the front slowly dragging south.

This means temps will top in the middle to upper 40s early, and should slowly fall later in the day.

-Dave