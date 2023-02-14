QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, showers possible, mild, low 50

Wednesday: Clearing to mostly sunny, windy, record warm, high 70

Thursday: Rain & thundershowers possible, breezy, high 63

Friday: Cloudy, breezy, colder, daytime high 33

Saturday: Brisk start, sunny, nice, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After our 35th day with above normal temps this year already, with highs nearly a dozen and a half above normal, we will see a very warm night with lows roughly 25 degrees above normal tonight. We will have an area of rain showers that will move in ahead of midnight, and winds will start to pick up.

Temps will actually start to climb into the lower 50s after the rain exits, and the winds will shift around to the southwest, and boost temps on Wednesday morning. Skies will clear on Wednesday and temps should surge to record territory with highs near 70 (1954). We do have wind advisories in effect for nearly half our area, as wind gusts could push 40-50mph.

Wednesday night clouds will increase with temps still in the very warm range in the lower 50s. In fact this would also tie a record, but numbers should be colder by Thursday late evening and keep the record safe. Thursday expect temps very warm as well, with morning rain showers. We will have to watch for some clearing between the morning showers and the afternoon line.

If we can get some sunshine, we should be able to get some stronger storms to develop ahead of the front, with gusty winds being the main threat with these storms. This is still something to be monitored closely over the next few days. At a minimum expect pockets of brief heavy rain Thursday morning, some breezy conditions on Thursday, and a strong cold front late.

Showers will end with the front pulling away overnight into Friday. The official high Friday will occur at midnight in the lower to middle 40s, but will drop to the upper 20s by daybreak, and only climb a handful into the lower 30s on Friday. It will be rather cloudy, rather breezy, and cold with chills struggling into the 20s at best.

Saturday will be our coldest start in the upper to middle teens, but with plenty of sunshine, and high pressure overhead, it should be a great day with highs in the middle 40s. We will climb into the lower 50s Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase on President’s Day Monday with highs in the middle 50s and showers late.

I expect on and off showers on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. As of now, the front looks to arrive late day, which should allow another day of well above normal temps in the middle 50s. I do expect the exact timing of this to change a bit over the next 7 days, so this will likely impact the temperature forecast for this day. As of now, with a late frontal arrival, highs will be in the mid 50s again.

-Dave