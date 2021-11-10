QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild, low 48

Thursday: Partly sunny, getting windy, rain late afternoon-early evening, high 68

Friday: Clearing, breezy, high 55

Saturday: Few early cold showers/flurries, mainly cloudy, high 42

Sunday: Cold rain showers, snow showers mixed at night, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After the fog cleared, it turned out to be another very nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the lower to middle 60s. Tonight clouds will increase across our area, with lows only falling into the middle to upper 40s, well above normal for this time of the year.

Thursday will see skies becoming mixed during the morning with winds picking up quickly. The morning will turn breezy, and it will become windy with gusty conditions at times during the afternoon ahead of the cold front. I expect temps in the middle 60s by lunch and approaching the upper 60s to near 70 by mid afternoon.

The rain will arrive in the west in mid-afternoon, and around the evening commute/sunset here in the city, and out east it will be after sunset. Temps should be the warmest to the east and southeast where clouds will take the longest to fill in. It is possible we could have a few isolated thunderstorms mixed in with this front on Thursday late afternoon/early evening.

Winds will start to relax overnight a bit into Friday. Rain should be out of our area before midnight with clearing into Friday. Temps on Friday will top near normal in the middle 50s with a good amount of sunshine. Friday late day clouds will quickly increase, which isn’t bad for the FFN games with temps in the upper 40s at kick-off, dropping to the lower 40s during the games. But it could bring with it a few showers overnight with a few flurries mixed in early Saturday morning.

Saturday expect a mainly cloudy, and quite chilly day with temps barely getting into the 40s with wind chills in the lower to middle 30s during the day. Temps will be at about 42 at kickoff for the Buckeyes game and drop to the upper 30s by the end of the game.

Sunday will start off cloudy and chilly with temps near freezing. We will see moisture moving toward our area on Sunday which will be cold rain showers during the day with highs barely into the 40s again, and by Sunday night as temps fall will mix back to snow showers and rain showers. Monday skies remain fairly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.

The good news is high pressure will build in for Tuesday and Wednesday, this will get our temps back up to around 50 on Tuesday and into the upper 50s and breezy with sunshine mixed with clouds next Wednesday.

-Dave